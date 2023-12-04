Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ChargePoint Call Options (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 136,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 90,449 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Up 4.0 %

CHPT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 21,553,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,219,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $756.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ChargePoint by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChargePoint by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $65,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.