STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $128.44 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $128.44 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,774.40 or 1.00031080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003638 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06610947 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,793,655.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.