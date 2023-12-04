Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.35. 263,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 778,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $8,062,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

