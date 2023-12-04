Streakk (STKK) Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $622,091.49 and approximately $30,023.55 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.06407862 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $25,785.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars.

