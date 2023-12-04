The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 175,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.