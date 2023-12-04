The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 175,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,227,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

