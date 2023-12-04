The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 867,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.