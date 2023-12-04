The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of GF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.44. 20,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.70.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

