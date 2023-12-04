Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $304.54 million and $16.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,370,145,943 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.