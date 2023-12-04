Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $304.54 million and $16.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,370,145,943 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

