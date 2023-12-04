THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $421.47 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $421.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $6.60 or 0.00015759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 483,782,892 coins and its circulating supply is 191,670,510 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

