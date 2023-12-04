Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,629. The company has a market cap of $234.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,478,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,820 shares of company stock worth $510,247. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

