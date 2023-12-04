Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. 9,938,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,813,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

