Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,695 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 21,575 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,058,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,222,000 after buying an additional 1,349,986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,145,000 after buying an additional 1,164,640 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

