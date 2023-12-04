Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading Down 5.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 239,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Trilogy International Partners

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.