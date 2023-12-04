TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $353.91 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.38 billion and approximately $353.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002769 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,510,163,289 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

