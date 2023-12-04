Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.70. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 2,292,164 shares.

UEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 116.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,262 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

