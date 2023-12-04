Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.69 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Verasity has a total market cap of $85.69 million and $69.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.