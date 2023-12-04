Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.42 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $85.69 million and $69.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

