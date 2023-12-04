Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $61.57 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,821.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00172600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.00594584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00400406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00123307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

