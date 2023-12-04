Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IGI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

