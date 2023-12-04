Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
IGI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.