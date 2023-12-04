Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock remained flat at $3.44 during trading on Monday. 236,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

