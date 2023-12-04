World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $69.90 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,126,588 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.