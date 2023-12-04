WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.80 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.80 million and $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014595 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
