Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $601.84 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $230.41 or 0.00553715 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $601.84 million and $233.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,612,097 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

