XRP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. XRP has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 53,888,571,585 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.