XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. XYO has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and $3.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,657.40 or 1.00038636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00644236 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,103,567.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.