yearn.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162.57 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $284.56 million and $162.57 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $8,563.87 or 0.20620967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,228 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

