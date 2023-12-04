York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Up 3.7%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

York Traditions Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.