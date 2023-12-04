ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $665,142.54 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00074865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.