Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Up 1.8%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $506.23 and last traded at $501.62. 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.78.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.23.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

