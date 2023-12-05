11,596 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 116,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.