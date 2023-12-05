1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 37,643 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $163,370.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,503 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $74,912.84.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 55,209 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $236,846.61.

On Monday, November 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 31,217 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $133,608.76.

On Friday, November 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,922 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $133,273.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $578,190.81.

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85.

On Thursday, November 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 124,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,742. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376,468 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $680,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

