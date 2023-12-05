3,962 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 92,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,123. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MORF

About Morphic

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.