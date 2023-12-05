42-coin Price Reaches $39,248.12 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $39,248.12 or 0.89715806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $0.46 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

