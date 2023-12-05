Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $56,011.40 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $56,011.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Neil Desai sold 8,347 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $42,903.58.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Neil Desai sold 10,338 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $44,660.16.

On Monday, October 2nd, Neil Desai sold 25,569 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $111,736.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 118,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,102. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 million. Research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 140,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

