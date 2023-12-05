ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Up 32% Over Last Week

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,735,568 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
