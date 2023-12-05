ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $34,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

