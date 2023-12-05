AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.46-$2.70 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.52. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $143.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

