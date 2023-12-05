Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 869296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.40 ($0.40).

Afentra Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,493.75). In other Afentra news, insider Gavin Wilson bought 150,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($56,839.71). Also, insider Jeffrey MacDonald bought 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($23,493.75). Insiders own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

