Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.09

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Agile Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
Further Reading
