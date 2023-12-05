Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Chris J. Robertson Sells 161 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $13,829.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,047.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 153,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,425. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.