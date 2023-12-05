Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,252.30

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,252.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

