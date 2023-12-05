Aion (AION) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $833.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

