Algorand Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $75.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,096,678 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

