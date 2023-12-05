Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells $96,350.79 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 9,958,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amcor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after acquiring an additional 748,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.