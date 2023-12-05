American Express (NYSE:AXP) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Critical Survey

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 13.61% 30.60% 3.34% CleanSpark -73.22% -21.78% -19.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

American Express has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Express and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $58.51 billion 2.13 $7.51 billion $10.66 16.01 CleanSpark $168.41 million 8.44 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Express and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 3 7 8 0 2.28 CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Express presently has a consensus target price of $171.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $9.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Summary

American Express beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

