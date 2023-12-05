American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,990 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Robert Shepardson sold 7,566 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $8,473.92.

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Well by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Well by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in American Well by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

