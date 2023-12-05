Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 7th

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 7th.
Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 198,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.12. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
