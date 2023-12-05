Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 7th

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, December 7th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:AWLIF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.06. 198,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.12. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

