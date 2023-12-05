Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $129,658.16 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

